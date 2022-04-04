Menu Content

Yoon Pledges to Upgrade Relations with Germany in Meeting with Ambassador

Written: 2022-04-06 18:00:09Updated: 2022-04-06 19:20:42

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed his intention to further upgrade relations with Germany during a meeting with the country's top envoy to Seoul Michael Reiffenstuel.
 
At the meeting at his office in Seoul on Wednesday morning, Yoon noted that Germany is South Korea’s largest trading partner among European Union member states, and that it has played a positive role in South Korea’s economic and scientific development since the 1960s.
 
In a written briefing, Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said Yoon stressed the need to strengthen bilateral efforts to address global issues of concern, such as climate change, new and renewable energy and future industries.
 
In response, Reiffenstuel, as the German ambassador to South Korea, pledged to make active efforts toward closer cooperation between the two countries. 
 
Bae added the two also shared views of support for Ukraine and agreed to play an active role as responsible members of the international community.
 
Yoon expressed gratitude to the German envoy for the congratulatory message sent by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his election victory.
