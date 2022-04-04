Menu Content

Gov’t to Inject 417 Bln Won into Wildfire Damage Recovery in Eastern Coastal Areas

Written: 2022-04-06 18:50:11Updated: 2022-04-06 18:58:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has earmarked 417 billion won to help rebuild the nation's eastern coastal areas damaged by a massive wildfire last month.
 
Under the plan finalized by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, five-point-one billion won will be used to reconstruct destroyed houses in the affected regions.
 
Eight-point-nine billion won will cover costs related to prefabricated houses, while two-point-six billion won will be injected into purchasing or repairing broken farming machinery and barns.
 
People displaced due to the blaze and in the effort to put out the blaze will be eligible to request for government support to fix elements such as broken windows and roofs. 
 
Damage incurred from the wildfire is estimated to be 226-point-one billion won. The sprawling blaze destroyed 322 residential buildings, one-thousand-899 farming machines, 393 farming and fisheries establishments and 82 public facilities including water supplies.
