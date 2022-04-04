Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

China Expresses Opposition to New UNSC Sanctions on N. Korea

Written: 2022-04-06 19:01:35Updated: 2022-04-06 19:08:09

China Expresses Opposition to New UNSC Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China has voiced objection to the idea of issuing additional U.N. Security Council(UNSC) sanctions against North Korea for its latest string of intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) testing.
 
During a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said countries should not take any action that would aggravate the current situation.
 
He was referring to a recent agreement by envoys of South Korea and the U.S. to push for a new UNSC resolution on North Korea.
 
Zhao made it clear Beijing remains consistent and firm in its position that it advocates for promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, achieving denuclearization of the peninsula and solving relevant issues through dialogue and negotiations.
 
He expressed hope that involved countries will maintain composure, find a political solution in a broad context and swiftly engage in meaningful dialogue so that they can produce an effective measure to resolve their respective concerns in a balanced way.
 
In a meeting in Washington on Monday, the top special envoys for North Korea from South Korea and the U.S. had agreed to respond sternly to North Korea’s recent string of ICBM tests, including seeking another UNSC resolution on the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >