China Expresses Opposition to New UNSC Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China has voiced objection to the idea of issuing additional U.N. Security Council(UNSC) sanctions against North Korea for its latest string of intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) testing.During a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said countries should not take any action that would aggravate the current situation.He was referring to a recent agreement by envoys of South Korea and the U.S. to push for a new UNSC resolution on North Korea.Zhao made it clear Beijing remains consistent and firm in its position that it advocates for promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, achieving denuclearization of the peninsula and solving relevant issues through dialogue and negotiations.He expressed hope that involved countries will maintain composure, find a political solution in a broad context and swiftly engage in meaningful dialogue so that they can produce an effective measure to resolve their respective concerns in a balanced way.In a meeting in Washington on Monday, the top special envoys for North Korea from South Korea and the U.S. had agreed to respond sternly to North Korea’s recent string of ICBM tests, including seeking another UNSC resolution on the North.