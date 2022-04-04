Transition Team to Support Youth Who Have Given up on Employment

The presidential transition committee will support socially isolated young people who have given up on finding jobs to help them become productive members of society.In a press conference on Wednesday, Jang Ye-chan, head of the transition team’s youth communication task force, pointed out the absence of a governmental-level policy to support such people. He pledged that the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol government will always stand with the weak and never isolate any young people.Jang noted that current youth-support policies are mainly focused on job seekers, while the problem of the so-called NEET is left unattended. NEET stands for Not in Education, Employment or Training.According to Jang, youth in seclusion is defined by Statistics Korea as young people who stay at home for more than six months or a year with no intention of getting a job or studying. He estimated 340-thousand to 500-thousand young people live in isolation in Korea.To address the issue, the youth communication task force will provide such young people with subsidies in the form of vouchers and establish a comprehensive policy platform dedicated to supporting them.Asked about the budget, Jang said that 40 billion won would be necessary for the first phase. He explained one of Yoon's campaign pledges was to provide vouchers to ten-thousand young people for eight months.