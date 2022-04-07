US Nuke Envoy: N. Korea May Conduct Nuclear Test for April 15th Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that Pyongyang could be planning another missile launch or a nuclear test for its April 15 holiday.The top nuclear envoy made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday, when asked about concerns that the North may take provocative action on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founding leader Kim Il-sung.In a briefing over the phone, Kim said that he didn't want to speculate too much, but it could be another missile launch or a nuclear test.Kim added that the important thing is that the U.S., in cooperation and coordination with its allies and partners, is prepared to deal with whatever North Korea may undertake.He emphasized that the U.S. hopes that the North will refrain from further provocation, reaffirming that the U.S. remains open to diplomacy and dialogue with the North.