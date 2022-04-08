'US in Constant Consultation with S. Korea on Readiness Requirements'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday that the United States is in constant consultation with South Korea regarding defense readiness requirements.Department spokesperson John Kirby made the remarks during a press briefing when asked about the possibility of the U.S. deploying strategic military assets to South Korea to prevent provocations by North Korea.While the spokesperson stressed the importance of readiness postures in principle, he declined to give a specific answer to the question.He said that the U.S. will continue to work with South Korea to ensure that the allies’ capabilities are appropriate relative to the threat posed by North Korea and their advancing ballistic missile program.Kirby added that he would not elaborate on all the details, but the U.S. is constantly looking at what the readiness requirements are, which necessitates constant consultation with South Korea.The remarks came after President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s delegation to the U.S. said they discusssed the possible deployment of strategic assets in Korea in a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.