Transition Committee: BTS Performance Not being Planned for Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Written: 2022-04-07 08:52:39Updated: 2022-04-07 11:03:18

The transition committee of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that a performance by K-pop sensation BTS at Yoon's inauguration ceremony was not being planned.

The committee said that it has not contacted or made any proposal to BTS' agency in relation to the ceremony set for May 10.

The statement came after Park Joo-sun, the head of the inauguration ceremony preparation committee, revealed the possibility on a KBS radio program on Tuesday. Park said discussions were underway about a possible performance by BTS.

The transition committee, however, said the reported remarks were not its official position on the matter.

The communications office of the inauguration ceremony preparation committee also explained in a separate statement that the committee did review the possibility during discussions, but the matter has not been confirmed.
