5 Companies to Recall over 233,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts

The government has announced that five companies will recall more than 233-thousand vehicles over faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that Kia and four other companies are recalling a combined 233-thousand-557 units across nine models due to problems with vehicle parts.The four other companies are Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen Group Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Kiheung International.Kia will recall over 164-thousand units of its K7 sedan over potential windshield looseness that may cause injury to passengers.Hyundai Motor will recall over 64-thousand units of its Genesis GV80 for error of software that issues a warning for low tire pressure.The companies will notify car owners of the details via mail or text message. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.