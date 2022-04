Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is projecting a record quarterly sales of 77 trillion won for the first quarter of the year.The South Korean tech giant said in an earnings preview on Thursday that its sales for the first quarter are estimated at 77 trillion won, up 17-point-76 percent from a year earlier.​If the numbers hold, Samsung would set a fresh quarterly record, breaking the previous record of 76-point-57 trillion won set the previous quarter.Its operating profit is estimated at 14-point-one trillion won for the cited period, up 50-point-32 percent on-year.A breakdown by business divisions was not disclosed, but strong sales in new smartphones and better-than-expected sales in the semiconductor business are thought to have led to the surprise earnings.