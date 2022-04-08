Kakao Founder and Samsung Electronics VC Richest People in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao founder Kim Beom-su and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong are the richest people in South Korea.According to the “World’s Billionaires List” released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday, Kim and Lee’s net worth both amounted to nine-point-one billion dollars, landing them both at the 223rd spot among the world’s richest. The ranking was the highest among South Koreans on the list.The magazine estimated that Kim saw his assets decline by 200 million dollars compared to last year, while Lee’s assets grew 800 million dollars.Among the two-thousand-668 people on the list, 41 were South Korean, three fewer than last year.One of the most notable new South Korean additions to the list was Song Chi-hyung, founder and chairman of Dunamu, operator of the cryptocurrency exchange Upbit. His net worth was estimated at three-point-seven billion dollars, making him the eighth richest person in South Korea and 801st richest in the world.