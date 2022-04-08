Novelist Sohn Won-pyung Receives Her 2nd Japan Booksellers' Award

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean novelist Sohn Won-pyung’s “Counterattack of the Thirty” has won the Japan Booksellers' Award in the category of translated fiction novel.The book’s publisher, EunHaeng NaMu Publishing Company, unveiled the writer’s latest achievement on Wednesday.Sohn had won the same award two years ago for her coming-of-age novel “Almond,” the first Asian novel to receive the award since the translated fiction novel category was first established in 2012.The Japan Booksellers' Award is regarded as one of the most prestigious literary awards in Japan. Established in 2004, the award is given out in four categories based on votes by bookstore clerks across Japan.In receiving the award, Sohn said she began writing “Counterattack of the Thirty” by asking herself what kind of adult she wants to be. She said she hopes her book will bring comfort to many young adults who she believes are struggling with issues similar to hers not only in South Korea and Japan but also in other parts of the world.