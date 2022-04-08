Ahn Cheol-soo: Cabinet Formation to be Pursued Based on Current Gov't Structure

Photo : YONHAP News

The incoming administration is postponing a planned reorganization in the government structure until after the inauguration of the new president.In the mean time, the new Cabinet will be based on the organizational structure of the current government.In a press conference on Thursday, Ahn Cheol-soo, chair of the presidential transition team, said it is desirable to place focus on pressing issues rather than making rash decisions when forming the new Cabinet.As a result, Ahn said the list of new Cabinet members will also include the head of the gender equality ministry which is on the brink of dissolution.He said the new gender equality minister will catalog any problems as she supervises the ministry to establish a likely reorganization plan.Ahn said the transition team took into account key economic, foreign affairs and security issues at home and abroad in the process of reviewing a potential overhaul of the governmental organization.He said the incoming government will collect various opinions on the matter, including views from the opposition camp.The transition team said it is still open to all possibilities regarding the timing and size of a reorganization.