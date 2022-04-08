DP to Consider Suitability and Other Verification Criteria during Confirmation Hearings

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said that in the confirmation hearings for the incoming administration’s Cabinet, it will consider suitability, conflicts of interest, words and actions as well as abuses of power and privilege, dubbed "gapjil."Announcing its vetting standards on Thursday, the DP's hearings task force said the criteria will be added to the existing seven principles applied in the public sector under the Moon Jae-in administration.The current seven criteria scrutinize nominees' personal histories for possible tax evasion, illegal asset expansion, false changes of address, unfair research practices, draft evasion, drunk driving and sexual crimes.A candidate's suitability will be taken into account to prevent controversy over allegations that those close to the president-elect are being offered public positions without merit.The ruling party will also open a public vetting page on its official website to gather tips on allegations surrounding the nominees.