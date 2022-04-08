Defense Ministry to Sign Contract with Moving Company Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry expects to sign a contract with a moving company on Thursday after the Cabinet approved the use of a reserve fund to finance the relocation of the presidential office to the ministry headquarters.Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said that the fund will be used for the actual move, as well as for setting up a telecommunications network and repairing facilities.Out of the total reserve fund of 36 billion won, eleven-point-eight billion won was allocated for the ministry's relocation.When asked about a possible injection of additional funds from the defense budget, the spokesperson said the move will be financed solely from the approved reserve fund.The ministry plans to start moving out from Friday, excluding its command units and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which will remain in place until the conclusion of Seoul and Washington's regular military exercise, set to wrap up on April 28.