Yoon Likely to Begin Presidential Work from New Office in Yongsan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee has announced that President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will begin working from his new office in Yongsan immediately after his inauguration on May 10.A key official of the committee told reporters on Thursday that with the relocation of the presidential office, the two major considerations are the completion of a bunker and a crisis management center, and whether the president can begin working from his new office in what is currently the defense ministry building.The official said construction of the crisis management center will be completed before May 10, stressing that the committee aims to open the new office in Yongsan in time for Yoon to perform his official duties.The relocation procedures picked up speed after the Cabinet approved a 36 billion won reserve government spending on Wednesday.