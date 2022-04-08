Yoon Visits U.S. Army Base in Pyeongtaek, Talks Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday visited Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Army base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province to discuss the defensive readiness of the U.S. and South Korean joint forces.Yoon met with the commander of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, Paul LaCamera, and the Deputy CFC Commander, Kim Seung-kyum, to discuss the South Korea-U.S. joint defense posture against North Korean threats in the wake of its recent intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test.They are also likely to have touched on the relocations of the presidential office to Yongsan and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command to Pyeongtaek, as well as early return of the U.S. military base in Yongsan to Korea.Former presidents, including President Park Geun-hye, had visited the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command as president-elect, but a visit by a president-elect to a U.S. Army camp is considered quite rare.Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said that Yoon dropped by a Samsung Electronics' semiconductor foundry in Pyeongtaek before making his visit to Camp Humphreys. There, he vowed to further foster high-tech industries like the semiconductor industry, recognizing their future centrality to Korea’s growth.