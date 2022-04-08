Menu Content

Korea University Cancels Admission of Ex-Justice Minister's Daughter

Photo : KBS News

Korea University has canceled the admission of Cho Min, the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, after finding falsifications in her high school records submitted for admission in 2010.

In a press release on Thursday, the school said its review board made the decision to nullify her admission on February 22 and sent a letter notifying Cho of the matter on February 28, confirming that she received the notice on March 2.

On Tuesday, Pusan National University(PNU) also canceled her 2015 admission to its medical school for using forged documents in the application.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is also expected to take steps to revoke her medical license.

Cho graduated from Korea University's Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering and went on to PNU’s medical school. She passed the medical licensing exam in January of last year.

Her mother, the former minister's wife Chung Kyung-shim, herself a university professor, was sentenced to four years in prison over academic fraud related to her daughter's university admission. The Supreme Court upheld the conviction.
