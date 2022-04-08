Yoon's Delegation to US Meet Members of Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

The delegation sent to the U.S. by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol for policy consultations met with U.S. congressional officials on its fourth day in Washington.On Wednesday morning, the team met with Congressmen Joe Wilson and Mike Kelly, two co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Korea.The delegates also held talks with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, as well as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and ranking member Jim Risch.The delegation also had a luncheon with former ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens, former chief of the Combined Forces Command Ret. Gen. John Tilelli and former U.S. Forces Korea Eighth Army commander Ret. Lt. Gen. Bernard Champoux, among others.After the meetings, chief delegate Park Jin said that he sensed high expectations from the U.S. regarding South Korea's new government. The delegation, in turn, asked for support from Congress and conveyed Yoon's will to strengthen the bilateral alliance.Park emphasized the need for bipartisan parliamentary diplomacy to establish smoother communication with Washington.He said the delegation also asked for swift confirmation of the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Seoul at a time when the allies' coordination is imperative amid North Korea's provocations and the war in Ukraine.