Written: 2022-04-07 16:06:37Updated: 2022-04-07 16:58:31

Health Authorities Mulling Booster Shot for Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reviewing whether to recommend a booster shot for people who were previously infected with COVID-19.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Thursday that it is conducting a thorough review with experts on the need for a third round of COVID-19 vaccinations for people who already had the virus, and will make an announcement soon.

Currently, for those who recovered from COVID-19, it is recommended that they complete their primary round of vaccinations if they have not already, but a booster is not recommended. However, as over 30 percent of the population has now had the virus, authorities are mulling over a possible adjustment to the guideline to prevent another surge of new infections during the fall and winter seasons.

Health authorities are also reviewing a potential fourth shot for all senior citizens. Currently, only people with weak immune systems and those staying or working at high-risk facilities like the nursing hospitals are advised to get the fourth shot.

Pointing out that a booster shot reduces the risk of developing severe symptoms by up to 97 percent, the government stressed that vaccines can protect people even during the post-omicron era.
