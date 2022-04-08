Yoon Vows Strong Deterrence in Visit to US Army Base

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday stressed the importance of maintaining a strong deterrence against North Korean threats through the South Korea-U.S. military alliance.Yoon's camp said he made the call during his visit to Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Army base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday where he was briefed by General Paul LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea and the Combined Forces Command.Yoon said reinforcing deterrence through the military alliance and combined defense posture cannot be emphasized enough in light of the currently grim security concerns surrounding the Korean Peninsula including North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch.The president-elect also thanked LaCamera and the troops there, saying the freedom and prosperity Korea enjoys today is possible through the sacrifice of countless soldiers.In response, the U.S. commander said that failure to fulfill his role in achieving stability on the peninsula would be a dereliction of duty and emphasized the importance of an ironclad alliance.Yoon's camp said the two sides did not discuss the Combined Forces Command's relocation to Pyeongtaek or the early return of the U.S. military base in Yongsan in connection to the planned move of the presidential office.Yoon and LaCamera also had a meeting for ten minutes behind closed doors, the details of which were not revealed to the public.Yoon also talked with Korean and U.S. servicemen over lunch.His spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said that on his way to Camp Humphreys on a helicopter, Yoon took in an aerial view of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor foundry in Pyeongtaek and pledged to foster more high-tech industries to become the global leaders.