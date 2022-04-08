FM Chung Holds Talks with Swedish, Finnish Counterparts in Brussels

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his counterparts from Sweden and Finland in Belgium on Wednesday and discussed bilateral ties, the war in Ukraine and Korean Peninsula affairs.The foreign ministry on Thursday shared the update amid the trip by Seoul's top diplomat to Brussels to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and its partner countries.On the sidelines, he held one-on-one talks with Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde and Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.In talks with Linde, the two sides agreed to expand substantive cooperation in information and communications technology and business startups, two fields in which both countries excel.In talks with Haavisto, the two sides agreed to continue broadening partnerships in defense and the environment while Finland expressed hope for an quick resumption of direct flights between Helsinki and Busan, which has been delayed by the pandemic.Both meetings also touched on the Ukraine crisis and Korean Peninsula affairs.Chung is the first South Korean foreign minister to attend a high-profile NATO session.The minister is also set to hold talks with NATO's secretary general as well as the Danish and German foreign ministers during his stay in Brussels.