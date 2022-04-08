LG Electronics to Hit Record Sales, Operating Profit in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics is on track to see record sales and operating profit in the first three months of this year.Tentative results announced on Thursday indicate that the company’s sales reached 21-point-one trillion won and posted an operating profit of one-point-88 trillion won in the first quarter.The figures are a respective increase of 18-point-five percent and six-point-four percent, from a year earlier.Should estimates hold, LG will post its the best quarterly performance in terms of both sales and operating profit, outstripping market expectations.The Korean tech firm attributed its better-than-expected first-quarter earnings to its strong premium home appliance business, one-off profits from patents and the stellar performance of its affiliate LG Innotech.The estimation comes as a surprise to market insiders, in light of growing uncertainties both in and out of Korea, which include rising prices of oil and raw materials.