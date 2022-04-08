Moon Hopes Next Gov’t Carries on with ‘New Deal’ Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that the incoming government will continue to expand upon his signature economic initiative, known as the Korean New Deal.In a meeting with ministers and private businesses involved in the New Deal projects on Thursday, Moon called the Korean New Deal the future of Korea and a strategy for the nation to become a global leader.He also voiced his wish that the next administration will maintain the current goal of the initiative, although its name might be changed, and establish it as one of Korea's signature policies.The president noted that the New Deal projects have already produced tangible results in various areas in a short period of time, with the Digital New Deal projects further solidifying Korea’s status as a digital powerhouse.He noted that the Korean New Deal has received positive feedback from the international community as a major national development strategy in the era of the fourth industrial revolution and carbon neutrality.Moon launched the Korean New Deal in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking to create jobs and lead the global digital and green industries in the post-pandemic era.