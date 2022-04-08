S. Korea Mulls on UN Vote on Expelling Russia from Human Rights Council

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry says it is gravely considering its position ahead of a vote at the U.N. General Assembly on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine.A foreign ministry official made the remarks on Thursday, when asked by reporters if South Korea would support a resolution to oust Russia from the U.N.’s principal human rights body.The official recalled that the government had expressed serious concerns on Tuesday over reported signs of Russian troops having killed many civilians in Ukraine and stressed that wartime civilian massacre is a clear violation of international law.Based on this basic principle, the official added, the government is carefully and seriously examining its stance.The U.N. General Assembly will convene a special session on Thursday to vote on whether to strip Russia of its seat on the Human Rights Council.The move comes after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in its town of Bucha.A two-thirds majority of the 139 voting members can remove Russia from the council. Abstentions do not count.Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.N. General Assembly has adopted two resolutions condemning Russia, with at least 140 members voting in favor.