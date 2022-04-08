Presidential Office Convenes NSC to Analyze N. Korea’s Military Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office held a meeting of its National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday to analyze North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities and its foreign policy.During the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, participants saw eye to eye on the need to maintain a firm defense posture based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance and to counter with necessary measures.They stressed the importance of managing security-related issues at a crucial transitional period and close cooperation to achieve a stable transfer of power.Council members agreed to closely monitor Chinese and North Korean fishing boats in light of the blue crab fishing season as well as military movements around its Northern Limit Line in the West Sea.They called for heightened vigilance in the seas to prevent any accidental clash and ensure the safety of South Korean fishermen.In regards to the Ukrainian government’s announcement on signs of Russian forces' massacre of civilians in Ukraine, the NSC meeting again expressed grave concerns and stressed the importance of investigating accountability for the alleged crimes.They will also continue discussing ways to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and minimize the impact of international sanctions on Russia on Korean companies.