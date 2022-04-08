Menu Content

Vessel Carrying 6 S. Koreans Missing in Taiwanese Waters

Written: 2022-04-08 08:13:47Updated: 2022-04-08 14:03:09

Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that a vessel carrying six South Koreans went missing in waters off Taiwan.

The ministry said it was notified that Taiwanese marine search authorities received a distress signal from the tugboat Kyoto 1 in the western waters of Taiwan at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

The ministry said all six persons on board the vessel were South Korean nationals.

The 322-ton tugboat Kyoto 1 went missing while towing Kyoto 2, an auxiliary vessel, en route to Indonesia from Busan Port in South Korea.

The ministry said the auxiliary vessel was found but Kyoto 1 was presumed to have gone missing.

Taiwanese authorities are conducting a search for the missing vessel, mobilizing patrol ships and helicopters.

South Korea dispatched a patrol ship, which is expected to arrive at the site of the accident on Friday night. The foreign ministry also set up a task force, pledging its best effort to ensure a swift and thorough search and rescue operation in cooperation with Taiwanese authorities.
