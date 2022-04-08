N. Korea, China Oppose Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and China publicly opposed suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.The UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to pass a U.S.-initiated resolution to oust Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over its atrocities in Ukraine. The vote was 93 to 24 with 58 abstentions.Ahead of the voting, North Korean ambassador to the UN Kim Song said that North Korea rejects a political ploy that lacks objectivity, fairness and transparency.Kim continued to say that the North is very concerned that some countries are pursuing confrontation and distrust among members instead of seeking political and peaceful resolutions of the Ukraine crisis, in an apparent reference to the United States, which proposed the resolution.Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun also voiced opposition to the resolution, saying that this hasty move would aggravate the division among member states and intensify the confrontation between the concerned parties.Russia became the first permanent member of the UN Security Council to be suspended from any UN body.