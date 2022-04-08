Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases in 200,000s for 4th Day

Written: 2022-04-08 09:48:00Updated: 2022-04-08 11:19:10

New COVID-19 Cases in 200,000s for 4th Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed in the 200-thousands for a fourth day, with the total caseload approaching 15 million, or 30 percent of the population.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 205-thousand-333 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 31 from overseas.

The total caseload came to 14 million-983-thousand-694. The figure is likely to surpass 15 million on Friday, 809 days after the nation reported its first confirmed case on January 20 in 2020.

The daily tally dropped by about 20-thousand from a day ago. It decreased by 75-thousand from a week ago and 134-thousand from two weeks ago, indicating a clear decline of the omicron wave.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by 23 to one-thousand-93, falling below eleven-hundred for the first time since Saturday.

The number of deaths, however, remains high with 373 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 18-thousand-754, with the fatality rate rising to zero-point-13 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide fell to 57-point-seven percent.

The number of home-treatment patients stands at around one-point-26 million as of Friday, down 46-thousand from a day ago.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >