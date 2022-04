Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author Chung Bora has been shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize, one of the three largest literary awards in the world.According to the Booker Prize Foundation's announcement on its social media and homepage on Thursday, Chung was among six candidates for the prize with her novel "Cursed Bunny."The foundation said that in the novel, Chung presented a genre-defying collection of short stories, which blur the lines between magical realism, horror and science fiction.Anton Hur, a Sweden-born Korean who translated the book into English, also made the list along with Chung.This is the third time a South Korean author made the shortlist for prestigious award. The winner will be announced on May 26.