Yoon's Delegation: S. Korea, US Share View on Need to Swiftly Hold Summit

Written: 2022-04-08 10:10:03Updated: 2022-04-08 14:09:29

Yoon's Delegation: S. Korea, US Share View on Need to Swiftly Hold Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The delegation sent to the U.S. by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says Seoul and Washington share the view that they need to promptly hold a summit given the weight of their alliance and to address key issues on the Korean peninsula.

Chief delegate Rep. Park Jin told reporters on Thursday that the two sides will discuss when to hold the summit and other details via diplomatic channels. He added that Seoul expects a high-ranking official will attend Yoon’s inauguration considering the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

On North Korea policies, Park said U.S. officials believe the North will likely instigate further provocations. He said the delegation and the U.S. officials discussed the need for airtight cooperation to address the North’s continued nuclear and missile threat and other potential tension-escalating moves.

Park added that the delegation proposed holding a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers given the grave security concerns, most likely within the year and annually if possible. He said he told U.S. officials that, with the launch of the Yoon administration, Seoul will pursue three-way policy cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.
