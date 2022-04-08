Gov't Mulls Timing to Adjust Infectious Disease Level of COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government will make a timely decision on reclassifying the infectious disease level of COVID-19, which is currently defined as a Class One disease.Chairing a government meeting on the COVID-19 response on Friday, Kim said the government will reach a decision based on various opinions so that the adjustment will fundamentally change how the virus is perceived and how it is tackled.The government is currently mulling adjusting the infectious disease level of COVID-19 to Class Two, which includes chicken pox and measles.A Class One designation is given to infectious diseases that have high mortality rates, or a high risk of causing cluster infections requiring immediate notification of cases and high-level isolation.If the level is adjusted, the weeklong self-quarantine requirement for infected people could be eased or scrapped altogether.Meanwhile, Kim noted that rapid antigen tests that were administered for free at COVID-19 test sites and public health centers nationwide will be discontinued from next week. He ordered local governments to swiftly send the personnel and resources that will become available with such a suspension to facilities at high risk of infection.