S. Korea Joins NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) on Thursday convened a meeting of foreign ministers from its 30 member states and eight non-member nations, including South Korea, to discuss the situation in Ukraine.Following the meeting held at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the participants agreed to further strengthen and sustain their support to Ukraine so that it prevails in the face of Russia’s invasion.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, foreign minister Chung Eui-yong said during the talks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a serious violation of the UN Charter.Chung added that Seoul will provide 40 million dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will consider additional supportive measures.The minister also delivered a positive assessment of NATO’s active efforts toward establishing peace on the Korean peninsula as he stressed the need to continue the Korean peninsula peace process to nudge North Korea back to the negotiating table.