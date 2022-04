Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that nearly half of all children and teenagers under age 20 in the nation contracted COVID-19.According to related statistics of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, 49-point-nine percent of children under the age of nine and 42-point-four percent of teens between ten and 19 were infected.As of Thursday, the cumulative number of infected children between the ages of zero and nine reached roughly one-point-eight million, while those between ten and 19 totaled nearly two million.An official of the disaster countermeasures agency attributed the high infection rate among children to their relatively weak immune system and their tendency to come in contact with multiple people.