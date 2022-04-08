Yoon to Abolish 3 Senior Secretarial Posts in Top Office Streamlining

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly looking to abolish three senior presidential secretarial posts as part of a move to streamline the top office and decentralize authority.According to a source close to Yoon on Friday, the three secretarial posts for jobs, the economy and social issues under the office of the top presidential policy aide will likely be dissolved.A joint government-civilian committee directly under the president will likely take on their duties, overseeing key state policies such as those concerning COVID-19, education and deregulation.Yoon, who had pledged to abolish the secretarial post for civil affairs and scrap its investigation and intelligence-gathering duties, is seeking to appoint a vice ministerial-level inspector to ensure that no laws are violated by the top office in conducting its duties.The office that served to assist the first lady will also be dissolved, with some duties likely to be transferred to the office of private secretary to the president.