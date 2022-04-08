Yoon to Embark on Regional Tour Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a regional tour next week, starting with the main opposition People Power Party strongholds in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said on Friday that the president-elect plans to thank the public for their support in his election win as he had earlier promised during his campaign.The president-elect will also seek ways to fulfill his promise to balance out regional development. Earlier this week, he met with 17 chiefs of major cities and provinces to listen to projects underway and the difficulties they face in each region.While a meeting with recently-pardoned former President Park Geun-hye at her new residence in Daegu is under review, the spokesperson said no decision has been made. Yoon had spearheaded the prosecution's investigation into the influence-peddling scandal during Park's presidency that ultimately led to her impeachment and imprisonment.The spokesperson also declined to confirm whether Yoon intends to visit the southwestern city of Mokpo or the Gyeonggi provincial city of Ansan, marking the eighth anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster on April 16.