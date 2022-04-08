Close Ally of President-elect Overwhelmingly Elected New PPP Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, widely considered a close ally of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, has been chosen as the new party floor leader.The four-term lawmaker won 81 of the votes cast by 102 PPP representatives in attendance at a general meeting on Friday, defeating three-term Rep. Cho Hae-jin, who garnered 21 votes.In his victory speech, Kweon pledged to make an effort to cooperate with the soon-to-be opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament.The former chair of the parliamentary judiciary committee and party secretary-general faces challenges of ensuring confirmations of the prime minister and other Cabinet nominees as well as the approval of an extra budget to finance COVID-19 aid.Kweon also promised to place the party at the center of state affairs and to candidly convey public sentiment to the president.