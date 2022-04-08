Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Close Ally of President-elect Overwhelmingly Elected New PPP Floor Leader

Written: 2022-04-08 13:44:00Updated: 2022-04-08 15:00:09

Close Ally of President-elect Overwhelmingly Elected New PPP Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, widely considered a close ally of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, has been chosen as the new party floor leader.

The four-term lawmaker won 81 of the votes cast by 102 PPP representatives in attendance at a general meeting on Friday, defeating three-term Rep. Cho Hae-jin, who garnered 21 votes.

In his victory speech, Kweon pledged to make an effort to cooperate with the soon-to-be opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament.

The former chair of the parliamentary judiciary committee and party secretary-general faces challenges of ensuring confirmations of the prime minister and other Cabinet nominees as well as the approval of an extra budget to finance COVID-19 aid.

Kweon also promised to place the party at the center of state affairs and to candidly convey public sentiment to the president.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >