Treatment Facilities for COVID-19 Patients with Minor Symptoms to be Phased Out

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reduce the number of state COVID-19 treatment facilities for patients suffering minor to no symptoms amid an expansion of at-home treatment and a continued decline in demand, gradually phasing them out in the future.According to health authorities on Friday, the cutbacks will occur in phases according to actual use and demand, but facilities for patients considered high-risk will remain operational until the system fully transitions to that of general healthcare.The operating rate of facilities for patients with minor to no symptoms, standing at 50-point-nine percent as of January 30, has plunged to 18-point-four percent as of Friday.Starting April 18, around seven-thousand, or 30 percent of state-designated hospital beds for those with moderate symptoms, will be open to general patients and COVID-19 patients who tested positive at other clinics.