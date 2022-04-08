Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Treatment Facilities for COVID-19 Patients with Minor Symptoms to be Phased Out

Written: 2022-04-08 13:56:41Updated: 2022-04-08 14:48:39

Treatment Facilities for COVID-19 Patients with Minor Symptoms to be Phased Out

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reduce the number of state COVID-19 treatment facilities for patients suffering minor to no symptoms amid an expansion of at-home treatment and a continued decline in demand, gradually phasing them out in the future.

According to health authorities on Friday, the cutbacks will occur in phases according to actual use and demand, but facilities for patients considered high-risk will remain operational until the system fully transitions to that of general healthcare.

The operating rate of facilities for patients with minor to no symptoms, standing at 50-point-nine percent as of January 30, has plunged to 18-point-four percent as of Friday.

Starting April 18, around seven-thousand, or 30 percent of state-designated hospital beds for those with moderate symptoms, will be open to general patients and COVID-19 patients who tested positive at other clinics.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >