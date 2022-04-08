Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Ministry Begins Moving Out ahead of Pres. Office Relocation

Written: 2022-04-08 14:30:43Updated: 2022-04-08 15:37:45

Defense Ministry Begins Moving Out ahead of Pres. Office Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry began moving out on Friday, ahead of the relocation of the presidential office to the ministry headquarters.

A ministry official said offices on the fifth floor and above began clearing out, with ministry employees and workers at movers receiving training in advance to prevent safety and security accidents.

The ministry's command units and the office of the defense minister, located between the first and fourth floors, will remain until the end of the annual joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, slated for April 28.

The ministry's departure comes after nearly 19 years at its current headquarters, the construction of which was completed in October 2003.

Meanwhile, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's spokesperson reaffirmed Yoon's resolve to start his presidential term at the new office on the day of his inauguration on May 10, albeit in a temporarily limited capacity due to security restrictions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >