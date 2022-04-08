Defense Ministry Begins Moving Out ahead of Pres. Office Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry began moving out on Friday, ahead of the relocation of the presidential office to the ministry headquarters.A ministry official said offices on the fifth floor and above began clearing out, with ministry employees and workers at movers receiving training in advance to prevent safety and security accidents.The ministry's command units and the office of the defense minister, located between the first and fourth floors, will remain until the end of the annual joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, slated for April 28.The ministry's departure comes after nearly 19 years at its current headquarters, the construction of which was completed in October 2003.Meanwhile, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's spokesperson reaffirmed Yoon's resolve to start his presidential term at the new office on the day of his inauguration on May 10, albeit in a temporarily limited capacity due to security restrictions.