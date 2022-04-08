Unification Ministry Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Demolition of Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expressed strong regret on Friday over North Korea's unilateral dismantling of South Korean facilities at the shuttered Mount Geumgang resort.Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol voiced dismay at the decision before urging Pyongyang to immediately suspend the demolition of Haegumgang Hotel and agree to negotiations with Seoul.The deputy spokesperson said the North's summary move to destroy the facilities goes against a past inter-Korean agreement to protect each other's assets based on mutual respect and trust.Voicing its disappointment over Pyongyang's failure to respond to Seoul's request for an explanation and proposal for a consultation, the official said the government will continue to take necessary steps to protect South Korean-owned assets.The inter-Korean tour program to the North's Mount Geumgang was launched in 1998 as a major cross-border cooperative project. It was suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.