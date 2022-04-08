Authorities Mulling Downgrade in Infectious Disease Level of COVID-19

Health authorities are considering a readjustment of the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from a Class One to Class Two disease.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday that the government will make a timely decision, citing the need to fundamentally change how the virus is perceived and how it is tackled.
A Class One designation is conferred on infectious diseases that have high mortality rates, or a high risk of causing cluster infections requiring immediate notification of cases and high-level isolation. Class Two diseases include chicken pox and measles.
Once the downgrade takes effect, the week-long self-isolation requirement for infected people could be eased or scrapped altogether.
Meanwhile, with experts projecting a fall in daily COVID-19 cases to the low-100-thousand range in two to three weeks, authorities are continuing to relax quarantine rules.
The government announced on Friday that it will reduce the number of state COVID-19 treatment facilities for patients suffering minor to no symptoms, gradually phasing them out in the future.
Rapid antigen tests that were administered for free at COVID-19 test sites and public health centers nationwide will be discontinued from next week.
The ten-person private gathering ban and midnight curfew on businesses which end next week will likely be the last binding social distancing measure.