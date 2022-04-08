Authorities Mulling Downgrade in Infectious Disease Level of COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities are considering a readjustment of the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from a Class One to Class Two disease.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday that the government will make a timely decision, citing the need to fundamentally change how the virus is perceived and how it is tackled.A Class One designation is conferred on infectious diseases that have high mortality rates, or a high risk of causing cluster infections requiring immediate notification of cases and high-level isolation. Class Two diseases include chicken pox and measles.Once the downgrade takes effect, the week-long self-isolation requirement for infected people could be eased or scrapped altogether.Meanwhile, with experts projecting a fall in daily COVID-19 cases to the low-100-thousand range in two to three weeks, authorities are continuing to relax quarantine rules.The government announced on Friday that it will reduce the number of state COVID-19 treatment facilities for patients suffering minor to no symptoms, gradually phasing them out in the future.Rapid antigen tests that were administered for free at COVID-19 test sites and public health centers nationwide will be discontinued from next week.The ten-person private gathering ban and midnight curfew on businesses which end next week will likely be the last binding social distancing measure.