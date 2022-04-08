Menu Content

Fmr. Pres. Park Declares Support for Key Aide in Mayoral Primary

Written: 2022-04-08 15:16:24Updated: 2022-04-08 16:01:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye has publicly declared her support for her close aide, lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, who is making a bid in the People Power Party(PPP)'s primary for the Daegu mayoral election.

In a five-minute YouTube video posted early Friday, the former leader endorsed Yoo and revealed that she is heading his support team.

She said that Yoo stood by her side over the past five years during a most painful time while nearly everyone else abandoned her, with some even denying any connection to her.

Park said she believes Yoo can achieve the dreams she could not fulfill in their hometown of Daegu.

The statement marks Park's first political message in more than five years and some see it as a signal that she is making a political comeback since her return to her hometown last month following a pardon from President Moon Jae-in.

Besides Yoo, veteran lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo, who earlier ran in the presidential primary, is also contending to become the PPP candidate in the mayoral race. He took to Facebook to criticize Park's endorsement of Yoo.
