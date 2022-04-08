VOA: N. Korea Preparations Nearly Complete for Anniv. Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is believed to have nearly completed preparations for a large-scale military parade marking the 110th anniversary of the birth of the late regime founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.In an analysis of recent satellite imagery, Voice of America(VOA) said on Friday that tens of thousands of people seem to have gathered at Kim Il-sung Square in the heart of the capital Pyongyang.Images showed a wave of red color as if people were holding red flowers, and huge writing in yellow that read, "single-hearted unity," as well as the logo of the ruling Workers' Party.The North is also likely to stage a parade at Pyongyang's Mirim airfield on April 25, marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.Recent satellite images suggested a gathering of up to ten-thousand troops at the site.