PPP Reviews Candidacies for June 1 Elections, DP to Begin Review Next Week

Written: 2022-04-08 16:00:50Updated: 2022-04-08 16:49:06

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) conducted interviews of those vying for candidacy in the upcoming June 1 local elections.

The PPP's nomination committee on Friday reviewed candidacies for ten municipal government leadership positions, including those for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Gangwon Province, Busan, Daegu and Jeju.

Incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who won last April's by-election, is seeking another term. In Gyeonggi Province, it is expected to be a tight race between former presidential contender Yoo Seong-min and Rep. Kim Eun-hye, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's former spokesperson.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to interview 37 contenders between Tuesday and Thursday.

Six people have put their names in the hat for the Seoul mayoral race, including former DP leader Song Young-gil and two-term Rep. Park Ju-min.

Five-term Reps. An Min-suk and Cho Jeong-sik, as well as former Suwon Mayor Yeom Tae-young will compete in the DP primary for Gyeonggi Province governor.

Former finance minister and head of the minor New Wave Party Kim Dong-yeon, who announced his bid for the Gyeonggi governorship, is expected to merge his party with the DP on April 18, before submitting his bid.
