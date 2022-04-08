Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

'New Infections Predicted to Drop to Lower 100,000 Range in 2-3 Weeks'

Written: 2022-04-08 16:31:17Updated: 2022-04-08 16:48:05

'New Infections Predicted to Drop to Lower 100,000 Range in 2-3 Weeks'

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily infections will likely drop to the lower 100-thousand range later this month or early next month amid a receding omicron wave, according to a new projection from a state-backed mathematical group.

A mathematical modeling task force on COVID-19 said Friday that multiple university research teams have predicted such a decline in case numbers in a report this week.

The team operating under the National Institute for Mathematical Sciences said a Konkuk University team projects new infections will decline to a little over 120-thousand in four weeks. Another team at Kyungpook National University estimates just over 100-thousand cases even if the wave spikes again.

Other research teams also put the reproduction index, or the number of infections caused by a single patient, well below one at around zero-point-six to zero-point-eight.

The number of critically ill patients, which posted a record high of over 13-hundred on March 31, is also expected to decline. The Konkuk University team projects a drop to around 600 in four weeks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >