'New Infections Predicted to Drop to Lower 100,000 Range in 2-3 Weeks'

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily infections will likely drop to the lower 100-thousand range later this month or early next month amid a receding omicron wave, according to a new projection from a state-backed mathematical group.A mathematical modeling task force on COVID-19 said Friday that multiple university research teams have predicted such a decline in case numbers in a report this week.The team operating under the National Institute for Mathematical Sciences said a Konkuk University team projects new infections will decline to a little over 120-thousand in four weeks. Another team at Kyungpook National University estimates just over 100-thousand cases even if the wave spikes again.Other research teams also put the reproduction index, or the number of infections caused by a single patient, well below one at around zero-point-six to zero-point-eight.The number of critically ill patients, which posted a record high of over 13-hundred on March 31, is also expected to decline. The Konkuk University team projects a drop to around 600 in four weeks.