SPO Issues Objection to Stripping Prosecution's Investigative Rights

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) has expressed official opposition to the ruling Democratic Party's push to completely strip the prosecution of investigative rights.In a text message to its press corps on Friday, the office said it objects to legislation being pushed by politicians seeking to deprive the prosecution of its investigative authority.The SPO said that barring prosecutors from directly verifying facts contravenes criminal and judicial procedures that have been in place for 70 years. It said this will cause extreme confusion and public inconvenience and weaken the state's capacity to respond to major crimes.The office said that many problems arose with the revised criminal code within the past year since it took effect and swiftly resolving those issues is a matter of urgency.It added that the prosecutor-general views the current situation with a heavy heart and sincerely asks lawmakers to make the right decision, stressing that taking away prosecutors' investigative power does not serve the public interest.Senior members of the prosecution also posted similar messages denouncing the proposed bill on their organization's internal bulletin.