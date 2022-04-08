Seoul Bans Labor Group's Planned Rally Near Presidential Transition Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has banned the country's major umbrella labor group from staging a rally next week near the office of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee.The city government on Friday sent an official notice to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), notifying of its decision to prohibit the rally.Labor unions under the KCTU are said to have reported they would stage rallies on Wednesday in various locations around the capital city.The KCTU also plans to stage a rally that day near the area. Police expect about ten-thousand people will gather for the KCTU protest.The city government banned the planned protest, citing concerns of a possible spread of COVID-19.It said that the multiple protests and marches are scheduled for similar purposes on Wednesday in areas close to the one planned by the KCTU, and these protests are very likely to turn into a massive rally.