S. Korea Decides Not to Bring in More Vaccines from COVAX Facility

Written: 2022-04-08 18:46:59Updated: 2022-04-08 18:49:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will not bring in additional COVID-19 vaccines this year from the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution program. 

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Friday that it has decided not to bring in any more vaccines from the facility for domestic use this year. 

The government initially planned to secure vaccines for 17-point-48 million doses from COVAX Facility and bring them in by the end of the year. 

The government appears to have scrapped the plan as less people are receiving vaccines with the country's cumulative number of COVID-19 infections approaching 15 million, or 30 percent of the population.

Health authorities are not recommending vaccinations for those who have recovered from COVID-19. As of Friday, nearly 90 percent of people in their 60s and older have received a third shot.
