Yoon Asks for IOC Support for 2024 Youth Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and asked for IOC's support for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games which will be held in Gangwon Province.According to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon spoke with IOC President Thomas Bach on the phone for about ten minutes on Friday.Yoon reportedly expressed support for IOC's efforts to contribute to global peace and development through sports, praising the Olympic body's recent move to ban Russia from international events in response to its invasion of Ukraine.The president-elect also asked for IOC support for the country's successful hosting of the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees(ANOC) in October in Seoul and for the 2024 Yooth Winter Olympics.Bach pledged full support from the IOC, calling South Korea a very important partner. He reportedly promised to meet Yoon when he visits South Korea in October to attend the ANOC General Assembly.