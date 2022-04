Photo : YONHAP News

Taiwanese authorities reportedly recovered two bodies in waters off Taiwan on Friday in search and rescue operations after a ship carrying six South Koreans went missing.The two bodies are presumed to be among the six South Koreans who were aboard the tugboat Kyoto 1, which went missing at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the Taiwan Strait.According to the foreign ministry and the Korea Coast Guard, the families of the missing people are trying to identify the bodies with their photos.The bodies were reportedly recovered from ocean depths, making them difficult to identify.The 322-ton tugboat Kyoto 1 went missing while towing Kyoto 2, an auxiliary vessel, en route to Indonesia from Busan Port in South Korea.