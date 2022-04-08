New COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 200-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 185-thousand-566 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 40 from overseas.Over 22 percent of new cases are people aged 60 or older, while another 21 percent are 18 or younger.A total of 338 deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 19-thousand-92. The fatality rate is at zero-point-13 percent.The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients stands at one-thousand-99, with 83 percent of them aged 60 or older. More than 58 percent of ICU beds are occupied nationwide.Some one-point-24 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, and over 114-thousand of them are being monitored twice a day.On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are doubled jabbed and just over 64 percent have received a booster.