New COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 200,000

2022-04-09

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 200-thousand. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 185-thousand-566 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 40 from overseas.

Over 22 percent of new cases are people aged 60 or older, while another 21 percent are 18 or younger. 

A total of 338 deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 19-thousand-92. The fatality rate is at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients stands at one-thousand-99, with 83 percent of them aged 60 or older. More than 58 percent of ICU beds are occupied nationwide.

Some one-point-24 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, and over 114-thousand of them are being monitored twice a day.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are doubled jabbed and just over 64 percent have received a booster.
